Date and Time: 13th February, 8:00 – 17:00

Location: Maputo Afecc Gloria Hotel, Av. Marginal nº 4441, Maputo, Mozambique

Description: Workshop: Quality Infrastructure in Support of MSMEs

The National Institute for Standardization and Quality (INNOQ), in partnership with the British Standards Institution (BSI) and the British High Commission, invites Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the agri-food sector to participate in the free event “Quality Infrastructure in Support of MSMEs”, which will take place at the Hotel Glória, in Maputo, on February 13, 2026. This initiative is part of the Partnerships in Standardization Program and aims to support the development and competitiveness of MSMEs.

Objective: To support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in meeting the technical requirements demanded by national, regional, and international markets, strengthening their competitiveness, compliance, and export capacity.

Registration: Participants are invited to register via the QR code provided on the poster.