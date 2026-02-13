Date and Time: 18th February, 08:30 – 13:30

Location: Indy Village, Rua D. Sebastiao nº 99, Maputo, Mozambique

Description: The Mozambique–Nordic Countries Conference

The Mozambique–Nordic Countries Conference will be a space for dialogue and exchange of experiences between Mozambique and Finland, Norway, and Sweden, promoted by the FDC – Foundation for Community Development.

The objective is to reflect on models of social justice, inclusive governance, and policies that promote well-being and sustainable development.

This meeting will allow for the sharing of visions, lessons learned, and innovative approaches to strengthen Mozambique’s future, focusing on equity and human development.

The event will be broadcast live.