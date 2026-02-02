Date: 10 February
Time: 8:00 – 22:00
Location: Restaurante e bar Azul, Torres Rani, Maputo, Mozambique
Description: THE DINNER CLUB
This edition will focus on Mind, Body, and Soul – with guest professionals speaking about each area.
THE DINNER CLUB is promoted by the PIONEER Network, a platform of the SPROWT Foundation, and is an executive program event for women. It is a space for networking, sharing, and inspiring conversations that support professional and personal development. This edition is associated with a humanitarian cause, raising donations to support the victims of the floods in Mozambique.
Ticket Price: 3,500 MZN
Tickets: Available online (QR code on poster)
Cause: Donations to flood victims
Email: events@sprowtfoundation.org
Phone: +258 85 882 89 95