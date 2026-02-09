Date and Time: February 12th – 14:30 to 16:30
Location: American Center – U.S. Embassy in Mozambique, Maputo, Mozambique
Description: Speaker’s Program – Intellectual Property for Creators in the Digital Economy
Join an online and in-person session focused on intellectual property protection and strategy for creators operating in the digital economy.
Guest Speaker: Evita Grant, PhD – Managing Partner of Yaaba P.C.
Participation Options:
-
Attend in person
-
Join online via Microsoft Teams
Teams link:
https://tinyurl.com/JoinSP-IP
Registration: Register before February 9 (via QR code provided on the poster).
For more information:
MaputoAmericanCenter@state.gov