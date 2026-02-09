Date and Time: February 12th – 14:30 to 16:30

Location: American Center – U.S. Embassy in Mozambique, Maputo, Mozambique

Description: Speaker’s Program – Intellectual Property for Creators in the Digital Economy

Join an online and in-person session focused on intellectual property protection and strategy for creators operating in the digital economy.

Guest Speaker: Evita Grant, PhD – Managing Partner of Yaaba P.C.

Participation Options:

Attend in person

Join online via Microsoft Teams

Teams link:

https://tinyurl.com/JoinSP-IP

Registration: Register before February 9 (via QR code provided on the poster).

For more information:

MaputoAmericanCenter@state.gov