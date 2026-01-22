Solidarity culture

To minimize the suffering of those who lost everything in the floods, the Fernando Leite Couto Foundation and the 16Neto Cultural Space are open to receive donations.

Transform your solidarity into a gesture and offer your help in the form of:

Hygiene products and first aid kits

Non-perishable food

Clothing and school supplies

Donations can be delivered to the Fernando Leite Couto Foundation and 16 Neto on weekdays, from 9 AM to 5 PM.