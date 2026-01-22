Solidarity culture
To minimize the suffering of those who lost everything in the floods, the Fernando Leite Couto Foundation and the 16Neto Cultural Space are open to receive donations.
Transform your solidarity into a gesture and offer your help in the form of:
- Hygiene products and first aid kits
- Non-perishable food
- Clothing and school supplies
Donations can be delivered to the Fernando Leite Couto Foundation and 16 Neto on weekdays, from 9 AM to 5 PM.
The contributions received will be forwarded to the reception centers located in Boane, Maputo province, through the Municipal Council.
For more information, please contact:
+258 844357987
Email: geral@fflc.org.mz
Address:
Fundação Fernando Leite Couto: Av. Kim Il Sung, nº 961, Maputo, Mozambique
16Neto: Av. Agostinho Neto, nº 16, Maputo, Mozambique