Date and Time: March 5th to 8th, 18:30

Location: IGR – Instituto Guimarães Rosa – Av. 25 de Setembro, nº 1728, Maputo, Mozambique

Description: Season 2026 of Prima Facie, by Suzie Miller.

“Prima Facie” premiered on December 4th in Maputo with sold-out performances! Prima Facie is a play that has been staged in different countries around the world in recent years, contributing to a reflection on gender stereotypes in the judicial system. The text has already been translated into more than 25 languages, and this is the first production in Mozambique directed by Expedito Araujo. On stage: Ana Fernandes, Ana Mesquita, Carmen Alcobio, Catarina Caetano, Gina Montserrat, Giselda de Castro, Inês Santos, Mar Correia, Neira Gafur, Tânia Nobre, and Tina Lorizzo. More information coming soon.

Phone number: (258) 21 306 840

E-mail: igr.maputo@itamaraty

Instagram: @primafaciemozambique