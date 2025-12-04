Date: December 6

Time: 15:30 – 17:30

Location: IGR — Instituto Guimarães Rosa, Av. 25 de Setembro, 1728 – Maputo, Mozambique

Description:

Brazil’s National Samba Day is celebrated on December 2, honoring one of the most emblematic musical genres of Brazil and recognizing the importance of the communities and artists who keep the tradition alive.

To celebrate this date, there will be a Samba workshop on December 6 with instructor Ana Rosa.

Additionally, to close the year, there will be a Samba do Rosa performance on December 20 at 17:00.

Entry: Free of charge (Mahala)