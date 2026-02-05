Date: 9 – 12 June

Time: To be announced

Location: To be announced – Maputo, Mozambique

Description: RENMOZ 2026 | 5th Renewable energy business conference

RENMOZ, Mozambique’s largest renewable energy business conference, returns to Maputo with an edition entirely focused on accelerating business, investment, and projects on the ground.

Over four days, the event will feature institutional and business sessions, a multifunctional networking area, field visits, and the industry gala. Strategic documents will also be launched during the conference, such as the 5th edition of the Summary – Renewables in Mozambique and the new National Project Pipeline, which will bring together opportunities in the areas of IPP generation, transmission, minigrids, and commercial and industrial systems.

This year, a pre-agenda – Road to RENMOZ – will also be promoted, with preparatory activities including:

An international roadshow, highlighting the RENMOZ in the EU pre-event for investors in Brussels;

A national roadshow aimed at identifying projects and boosting the private sector;

A matchmaking program geared towards driving partnerships, agreements and investment decisions through June.

Organized by AMER and ALER, with the support of GET.invest Mozambique and integrated into the Global Gateway Business Forum, the conference will continue to establish itself as a representative platform for the entire sector and a space for dialogue and meetings among all stakeholders.

For more information: ALER