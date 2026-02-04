Date: 12 February

Time: 06:00 PM

Location: Fernando Leite Couto Foundation, Maputo, Mozambique

Description: “Poems from My Land” by Yolanda Kakana – Music concert

On February 12th, we will have a special evening of music with Yolanda Kakana, who will present “Poems from My Land”. It will be a concert where melodies will give voice to poems by Mozambican writers accompanied by original compositions by the artist.

Tickets: Purchase of a FFLC book

Note: During the event, a space will be available for the voluntary delivery of donations destined for the flood victims.