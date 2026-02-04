Date: 12 February
Time: 06:00 PM
Location: Fernando Leite Couto Foundation, Maputo, Mozambique
Description: “Poems from My Land” by Yolanda Kakana – Music concert
On February 12th, we will have a special evening of music with Yolanda Kakana, who will present “Poems from My Land”. It will be a concert where melodies will give voice to poems by Mozambican writers accompanied by original compositions by the artist.
Tickets: Purchase of a FFLC book
Note: During the event, a space will be available for the voluntary delivery of donations destined for the flood victims.