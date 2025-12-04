Date: December 11

Time: 18:00

Location: Fundação Fernando Leite Couto, Avenida Kim Il Sung, 961 – Maputo, Mozambique

Speaker: Dr. Saimone Muhambi Macuiana – Former RENAMO negotiator and rapporteur of COTE

Moderator / Coordinator: Professor Severino Ngoenha

Description:

In a recent context marked by challenges of inclusion, reconciliation, and pursuit of consensus, reflecting on dialogue becomes essential — exploring ways of conversing that go beyond formality, allowing for listening, building trust, and genuinely strengthening social bonds.

Entry: Free of charge (Mahala)