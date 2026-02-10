Date and Time: Opening 18th February at 17:30. Ends on the 18th March.

Visiting Hours:

Monday to Friday: 09:00 – 18:00

Saturdays: 09:00 – 14:00

Location: Galeria Vulcano, SucArte Vulcano – Av. Mao Tse Tung 1388, Maputo, Mozambique

Description: “Perdi as Cores com a Guerra” – Ceramics exhibition by João Donato.

More info at: https://web.facebook.com/VulcanoSucArte

Entrance: Free