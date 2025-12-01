Date: 12 November until 12 December

Time: 18:00

Location: Fundação Fernando Leite Couto – Gallery, Maputo, Mozambique

Admission:

Artist: Eugénio Saranga

Curator: Yolanda Couto

Support: Manica, TecnOPorto

Description:

The Fundação Fernando Leite Couto Gallery presents the painting exhibition by visual artist Eugénio Saranga, titled “Those Who Judge Without a Voice – An Essay on the Wound of Poaching.”

The exhibition reflects the artist’s deep concern for nature conservation and confronts us with the wounds caused by poaching — giving voice to those who cannot cry out. The collection invites reflection on the relationship between humans, animals, and the natural world.