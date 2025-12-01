Date: 12 November until 12 December
Time: 18:00
Location: Fundação Fernando Leite Couto – Gallery, Maputo, Mozambique
Admission:
Artist: Eugénio Saranga
Curator: Yolanda Couto
Support: Manica, TecnOPorto
Description:
The Fundação Fernando Leite Couto Gallery presents the painting exhibition by visual artist Eugénio Saranga, titled “Those Who Judge Without a Voice – An Essay on the Wound of Poaching.”
The exhibition reflects the artist’s deep concern for nature conservation and confronts us with the wounds caused by poaching — giving voice to those who cannot cry out. The collection invites reflection on the relationship between humans, animals, and the natural world.