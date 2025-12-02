Date: 6 December

Time: 10:00

Location: Fundação Fernando Leite Couto – Maputo, Mozambique

Entry: Purchase of a book from FFLC

Description:

As part of the festival “Reading Is a Party” – 7th Edition, the theatre group Companhia de Artes Makwerhu presents a special show for the little ones: “Ngungunhane and the 3 Brothers.”

It will be a journey through time filled with imagination, laughter, and adventure — a performance children won’t want to miss!

Synopsis:

Four siblings turn their home into a playful battleground of games and mischief. But when they learn their mother is on her way, they must work together to put everything back in order. Amid the cleanup, they discover magical objects that transport them into the past — to the Gaza Empire, where they meet kings, warriors, and the mysterious Ngungunhane. Between giggles and surprising encounters, they learn that history can also be fun.

Production Details: