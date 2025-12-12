Date and Time: 19 December, 17:00 – 20:00

Location: Tree House Restaurant, Av. Francisco Orlando Magumbwe, Maputo, Mozambique

Description:

Presented by Tree House Restaurant in support of the Elderly Care Home (Lar da 3ª Idade).

Step through the door of fantasy and experience the magic of Wonderland! An enchanted afternoon awaits you at the Tree House. Get ready for afternoon tea filled with magic, music, and imagination!

Choreography: Lulu Sala

Curatorship: Raquel Vedor

Production: Gypsy

Access & Pricing:

Children (0–3 years):

Show only: Free

Children (3–12 years):

Show + Tea: 950 MZN

Adults:

Show + Tea (Single): 2 ,500 MZN

Show + Tea (For Two): 3,950 MZN

For more information: +258 84 109 9368

Instagram: @treehouse_maputo