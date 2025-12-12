Date and Time: 19 December, 17:00 – 20:00
Location: Tree House Restaurant, Av. Francisco Orlando Magumbwe, Maputo, Mozambique
Description:
Presented by Tree House Restaurant in support of the Elderly Care Home (Lar da 3ª Idade).
Step through the door of fantasy and experience the magic of Wonderland! An enchanted afternoon awaits you at the Tree House. Get ready for afternoon tea filled with magic, music, and imagination!
Choreography: Lulu Sala
Curatorship: Raquel Vedor
Production: Gypsy
Access & Pricing:
Children (0–3 years):
-
Show only: Free
Children (3–12 years):
-
Show + Tea: 950 MZN
Adults:
-
Show + Tea (Single): 2,500 MZN
-
Show + Tea (For Two): 3,950 MZN
For more information: +258 84 109 9368
Instagram: @treehouse_maputo