Date and Time:
Pemba
March 10th, 2026
08:00 – 17:00
Maputo
March 17th, 2026
08:00 – 17:00
Description: Mozambique LNG | Project Business Seminar
The Mozambique LNG Project invites you to participate in the Business Seminar, a strategic event designed to strengthen connections with the national business sector and, above all, share essential information on:
• Business Opportunities
• Procurement
• Health, Safety and Environment (HSE)
• Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
Featured business areas:
• Construction & Engineering
• Health, Safety and Environment & Emergency Services
• Logistics & Transport
• Office, ICT & General Supplies
• Facilities Management & Catering
• Marine & Offshore
Register for Pemba: Form
Register for Maputo: Form
Registration closes on February 24, 2026.
Expression of interest is subject to a selection process, aligned with the business areas covered in the seminar. Selected candidates will be contacted to confirm their participation.
More info: mozambiquelng.co.mz