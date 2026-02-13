Date and Time:

Pemba

March 10th, 2026

08:00 – 17:00

Maputo

March 17th, 2026

08:00 – 17:00

Description: Mozambique LNG | Project Business Seminar

Prepare your company for new opportunities!

The Mozambique LNG Project invites you to participate in the Business Seminar, a strategic event designed to strengthen connections with the national business sector and, above all, share essential information on:

• Business Opportunities

• Procurement

• Health, Safety and Environment (HSE)

• Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

Featured business areas:

• Construction & Engineering

• Health, Safety and Environment & Emergency Services

• Logistics & Transport

• Office, ICT & General Supplies

• Facilities Management & Catering

• Marine & Offshore

Register for Pemba: Form

Register for Maputo: Form

Registration closes on February 24, 2026.

Expression of interest is subject to a selection process, aligned with the business areas covered in the seminar. Selected candidates will be contacted to confirm their participation.

More info: mozambiquelng.co.mz