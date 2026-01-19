Date and Time: 16 March, 06:00 PM

Location: Bairro Polana Caniço B, Rua Matchik -Tchik, Rua 7, Quarteirão 39

Maputo, Mozambique

Description: Mozambique Afro Swing Exchange 2026

Welcome to the 7th Edition of Mozambique Afro Swing Exchange (MASX)! You’re invited to a one-of-a-kind cultural dance exchange in beautiful Mozambique! For 7 unforgettable days, 30 international participants will join the entire local dance company for a deep and joyful dive into movement, music, and community.

What makes MASX unique?

You won’t be learning from just one teacher, you’ll have the support and friendship of a whole dance company: dancers, musicians, singers, and cultural leaders. A perfect one-to-one ratio of international and local participants ensures rich, meaningful exchange.

Together, you´ll dance, cook traditional meals, play music, sing, and relax under the stars by the beach.

What will you dance?

Traditional and urban Mozambicans dances Lindy Hop, Jazz, and Blues Improvisation, rhythm, and storytelling through movement All supported by live music!

Who is this for?

Absolutely everyone who loves to move! Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, whether you come from Swing, Contemporary, Street, or no formal dance background at all, MASX is about connection, curiosity, and joy.

You don’t have to be a Swing dancer, you just have to love dancing and be open to learning from others. This is more than a dance retreat, it’s a celebration of culture, humanity, and the powerful stories bodies tell when they move.

Registration: ALREADY OPEN! Early Bird tickets until February 15, 2026

For more information: Visit the website: www.masx.org