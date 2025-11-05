Date: 12 December (Friday)
Time: 8:00 PM
Location: Sala Grande, CCFM
Tickets:
-
700 MZN (Regular)
-
600 MZN (Cultural Club)
-
300 MZN (Students – first 50 physical tickets)
-
Physical tickets available at CCFM from 10 December, 9 AM–2 PM & 3 PM–6 PM
-
Online sales: @tabater.mz
Description:
Celebrate two decades of jazz brilliance as Moreira Chonguiça marks 20 years since the release of his acclaimed debut album, The Journey – The Moreira Project Vol. 1. This special night also features the release of the album’s vinyl edition, closing the 2025 season at CCFM with an unforgettable performance of world-class Mozambican jazz.
Highlights:
-
Live jazz performance by Moreira Chonguiça
-
Celebration of the 20th anniversary of The Journey – The Moreira Project Vol. 1
-
Exclusive vinyl edition launch
-
Season-closing event at CCFM