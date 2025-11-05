Date: 12 December (Friday)

Time: 8:00 PM

Location: Sala Grande, CCFM

Tickets:

700 MZN (Regular)

600 MZN (Cultural Club)

300 MZN (Students – first 50 physical tickets)

Physical tickets available at CCFM from 10 December, 9 AM–2 PM & 3 PM–6 PM

Online sales: @tabater.mz

Description:

Celebrate two decades of jazz brilliance as Moreira Chonguiça marks 20 years since the release of his acclaimed debut album, The Journey – The Moreira Project Vol. 1. This special night also features the release of the album’s vinyl edition, closing the 2025 season at CCFM with an unforgettable performance of world-class Mozambican jazz.

Highlights: