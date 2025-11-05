Moreira Chonguiça

Date: 12 December (Friday)
Time: 8:00 PM
Location: Sala Grande, CCFM
Tickets:

  • 700 MZN (Regular)

  • 600 MZN (Cultural Club)

  • 300 MZN (Students – first 50 physical tickets)

  • Physical tickets available at CCFM from 10 December, 9 AM–2 PM & 3 PM–6 PM

  • Online sales: @tabater.mz

Description:
Celebrate two decades of jazz brilliance as Moreira Chonguiça marks 20 years since the release of his acclaimed debut album, The Journey – The Moreira Project Vol. 1. This special night also features the release of the album’s vinyl edition, closing the 2025 season at CCFM with an unforgettable performance of world-class Mozambican jazz.

Highlights:

  • Live jazz performance by Moreira Chonguiça

  • Celebration of the 20th anniversary of The Journey – The Moreira Project Vol. 1

  • Exclusive vinyl edition launch

  • Season-closing event at CCFM