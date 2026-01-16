Date and Time: 30 June at 10:00 AM – 2 July at 05:00 PM
Location: Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, Midrand, South Africa
Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit – Location
Description:
Mediatech Africa Expo 2026
Mediatech Africa is the continent’s largest trade expo for professional Audiovisual, Unified Communications, Broadcast, Content, and Live Event Tech. Now celebrating 25 years since its inception, the expo returns in 2026 with a powerful new format, a world-class venue and a renewed focus on how technology shapes real-world experiences.
Taking place from 30 June – 2 July 2026 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg, Mediatech Africa brings together manufacturers, distributors, integrators, creatives, technical specialists, and decision-makers from across Africa and beyond.
The 2026 Expo will feature a dynamic range of technology sectors, including:
– Unified Communications
– Live Pro Audio, Lighting, Stage Effects, Staging & Screens
– Digital Signage (DOOH)
– Film, Studio & Production
– Content Creation
– Commercial Audio, Screens & Displays
– Electronic Music, Recording & DJ
But Mediatech isn’t just about the tech. It’s about how it’s applied.
Across a range of real-world environments – from corporate boardrooms and classrooms to worship venues, control rooms, retail spaces, stages, stadiums, and broadcast studios – the expo showcases the solutions powering today’s most engaging experiences. Whether it’s immersive production tools, smart AV for learning, audio systems for houses of worship, or integrated comms for hybrid workplaces, you’ll find the tools and know-how here.
Mediatech Africa 2026 is where Africa’s AV and tech industry comes together to do business, solve problems, and shape the future.