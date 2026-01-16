Mediatech Africa Expo 2026

Mediatech Africa is the continent’s largest trade expo for professional Audiovisual, Unified Communications, Broadcast, Content, and Live Event Tech. Now celebrating 25 years since its inception, the expo returns in 2026 with a powerful new format, a world-class venue and a renewed focus on how technology shapes real-world experiences.

Taking place from 30 June – 2 July 2026 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg, Mediatech Africa brings together manufacturers, distributors, integrators, creatives, technical specialists, and decision-makers from across Africa and beyond.

The 2026 Expo will feature a dynamic range of technology sectors, including: