Date: December 8 – 21

Time: 11:00 to 16:00

Location: Unidade 7 neighborhood, zona de Jardim (or Jardim/Unidade 7), near Universidade Eduardo Mondlane (UEM) and Praça dos Heróis, Maputo, Mozambique.

What to Expect

Community murals

Music

Installations

Performances

Graffiti

Creative and educational workshops

Dance

Poetry

About the Festival

This edition continues the work started previously, reinforcing the role of public art as:

A tool of identity

Transformation of peripheral landscapes

Dialogue

Community participation

The festival once again prioritises artistic creation within community spaces, strengthening local engagement and promoting opportunities for inclusion, training, and cultural development.

One of the central pillars of this edition is the continued strengthening of women’s participation in urban art, ensuring greater visibility, recognition, and representation within Maputo’s artistic landscape.

The festival reaffirms itself as a collective process, built with the community and for the community, promoting new forms of expression, belonging, and appreciation of the territory.

This edition is carried out with the support of Commission Océan Indien under the Regional Project for the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries (ICC) in the Indian Ocean, funded by Agence Française de Développement, and co-funded by the Création Africa Fund of France Mozambique in collaboration with CCF Mozambique.