On December 13th, starting at 10 am, we will have the “ART BAZAR” Visual Arts Fair at 16Neto, a vibrant gathering with talents that bring color, creativity, and soul to the space!

Featuring: Reggie, Massacka Minória Gento, GizleyArt, Tay Milisse, Maela, Iara, Natyy, Núria Lara, and Marvin de Abreu.

A stellar artistic cast that promises to transform 16Neto into a stage for visual expressions and cultural connections.

16Neto events are supported by the Swiss Embassy in Mozambique.

Entry: Free