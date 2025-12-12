Date and Time: 13 December, 10:00
Location: Av. Agostinho Neto, Nr 16, near FEIMA, Maputo, Mozambique
Description:
On December 13th, starting at 10 am, we will have the “ART BAZAR” Visual Arts Fair at 16Neto, a vibrant gathering with talents that bring color, creativity, and soul to the space!
Featuring: Reggie, Massacka Minória Gento, GizleyArt, Tay Milisse, Maela, Iara, Natyy, Núria Lara, and Marvin de Abreu.
A stellar artistic cast that promises to transform 16Neto into a stage for visual expressions and cultural connections.
16Neto events are supported by the Swiss Embassy in Mozambique.
Entry: Free