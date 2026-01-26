Date and Time: 27 January, 05:30 PM

Location: At the library of the Portuguese Cultural Center – Av. Julius Nyerere nº 720, Maputo, Mozambique

Description: Lecture on “Jorge de Sena in Mozambique” with Professor Lurdes Macedo.

Professor Lurdes Macedo (Lusófona University) and researcher at CICANT will present the results of her research on Jorge de Sena’s historic visit to Mozambique.

Considered by Eugénio Lisboa as a true landmark in Mozambican cultural history, this visit took place in the first half of July 2025, coinciding with the official celebrations of the fourth centenary of Camões.