Date and Time: 20th February, 20:00

Location: Big room at CCFM (Centro Cultural Franco-Moçambicano), Av. Samora Machel, nº468, Maputo, Mozambique

Description: “Ku Emba: Echoes of the Indian Ocean” | Music concert

Matchume Zango Sylvie Klijn and Bela Zango present a unique dialogue between traditional Mozambican songs and contemporary sounds, in a musical experience that transcends borders and times.

Tickets: 800mt (regular) | 700mt (Cultural Club) | 300mt (students – first 50 physical tickets).

Physical sale at CCFM starting Wednesday, Feb.18 at 9:00 -14:00 | 15:00-18:00

Shop online: https://tickets.tabater.co.mz/e/317