Date and Time: February 18th – 6PM

Location: Fundação Fernando Leite Couto – Av. Kim Il Sung nº 961, Maputo, Mozambique

Description: Play presentation – “Is Love Fire?!”

“Is Love Fire?!” is the play that will be staged on February 18th at 6PM, hosted by Fundação Fernando Leite Couto, to celebrate the month of love. Inspired by the lyrical poetry of Camões and directed by Rogério Manjate, Sufaida Moyane, and Horácio Guiamba, it follows the experiences of a man and a woman who traverse the various facets of love, inviting the audience to reflect on the transformations of relationships and affections over time.

More info at: www.fflc.org.mz

Entrance: Free