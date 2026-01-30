Date: February 09 – 12

Time: N/A

Location: CTICC (Cape Town International Convention Centre), Cape Town, South Africa

Description: Investing in African Mining Indaba

For one powerful week, every key player in African mining gathers in one place to forge deals, drive investment, and shape the continent’s mining future.

Since its inception in 1994, the Investing in African Mining Indaba conference has become a pivotal event for mining professionals, investors, and industry leaders looking to capitalise on the vast opportunities in Africa’s mining sector.

With a focus on fostering long-term economic growth and sustainability, the event serves as a premier meeting place for networking, deal-making, and discussions on topics such as technological advancements in mining, sustainable mining practices, and investment opportunities in African mining projects.

As the event continues to grow in size and influence, it remains a crucial platform for shaping the future of mining on the African continent.

2026 Key Theme: “Stronger together: Progress through partnerships”

Mining in Africa thrives when governments, businesses, communities, and innovators come together. Breaking down silos and working as one empowers us to unlock transformative solutions, drive growth across the value chain, and build a resilient, inclusive future. United, we achieve more for the industry and the continent.

Registration: https://miningindaba.com/page/registration