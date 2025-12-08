Date: December 13
Location: Café Sukri, Rua Dar es Salaam 296, Bairro Sommerschield, Maputo, Mozambique.
Time: 09:00 – 13:00
Description: Designed for beginners and plant lovers – learn how to fill your home with greenery and how to care for indoor plants.
Topics Covered:
-
Light
-
Watering
-
Soil/substrates
-
Transplanting
-
Year-round plant care
Extras Included:
- Practical session
- Q&A space
- Tips for keeping your plants healthy throughout the year
Contact for Information & Registration: + 258 872068802
Limited spots reserve your place!