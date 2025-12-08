Date: December 13

Location: Café Sukri, Rua Dar es Salaam 296, Bairro Sommerschield, Maputo, Mozambique.

Time: 09:00 – 13:00

Description: Designed for beginners and plant lovers – learn how to fill your home with greenery and how to care for indoor plants.

Topics Covered:

Light

Watering

Soil/substrates

Transplanting

Year-round plant care

Extras Included:

Practical session

Q&A space

Tips for keeping your plants healthy throughout the year

Contact for Information & Registration: + 258 872068802

Limited spots reserve your place!