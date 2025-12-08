Screenshot 2025 12 08 at 11.54.11

Date: December 13

Location: Café Sukri, Rua Dar es Salaam 296, Bairro Sommerschield, Maputo, Mozambique.

Time: 09:00 – 13:00

Description: Designed for beginners and plant lovers – learn how to fill your home with greenery and how to care for indoor plants.

Topics Covered:

  • Light

  • Watering

  • Soil/substrates

  • Transplanting

  • Year-round plant care

Extras Included:

  • Practical session
  • Q&A space
  • Tips for keeping your plants healthy throughout the year

Contact for Information & Registration: + 258 872068802

Limited spots reserve your place!