Date and Time: 12 February, 2026 at 04:00 PM to 06:00 PM

Location: Bootlegger Grayston, Grayston Dr, Strathavon, Sandton, 2031, South Africa

Location

Description:

Networking activity & games to know other delegates

Business Speed Dating

30 sec Elevator Pitch for Startups Businesses

Expert Discussions on relevant Startup & Investors Ecosystem

Whatsapp group for all Attendees

Introducing Global Startups Club – a networking hub & community powered by Mojo Capital (www.mojostartup.com) 100x Brands Gamezon.store that will meet once a month over tea & coffee. Our mission is to bring together talented founders experts consultants influential leaders and startup professionals. Business community will come together for a well curated agenda driven 2.5 hrs offline meet showcasing their businesses.

Tickets include attending cost. Food + Beverage costs (what you order) needs to be borne by the delegates attending to support the venue! Please ensure to make an order.

The club will hold its meetings once a month where you can meetup and improve your network and business prospects. The Eco-system consists of Founders Business Owners VCs Directors Power Networkers and Consultants connecting with each other.

Entry: From 7 USD

For Partnerships Sponsorships Ticketing queries:

brands@globalstartups.club; connect@mohitsureka.com

Support:

Mohit Sureka

+1 (386) 272-6260

+971 585797400