Date and Time: 12 February, 2026 at 04:00 PM to 06:00 PM
Location: Bootlegger Grayston, Grayston Dr, Strathavon, Sandton, 2031, South Africa
Description:
Networking activity & games to know other delegates
Business Speed Dating
30 sec Elevator Pitch for Startups Businesses
Expert Discussions on relevant Startup & Investors Ecosystem
Whatsapp group for all Attendees
Introducing Global Startups Club – a networking hub & community powered by Mojo Capital (www.mojostartup.com) 100x Brands Gamezon.store that will meet once a month over tea & coffee. Our mission is to bring together talented founders experts consultants influential leaders and startup professionals. Business community will come together for a well curated agenda driven 2.5 hrs offline meet showcasing their businesses.
Tickets include attending cost. Food + Beverage costs (what you order) needs to be borne by the delegates attending to support the venue! Please ensure to make an order.
The club will hold its meetings once a month where you can meetup and improve your network and business prospects. The Eco-system consists of Founders Business Owners VCs Directors Power Networkers and Consultants connecting with each other.
Entry: From 7 USD
For Partnerships Sponsorships Ticketing queries:
brands@globalstartups.club; connect@mohitsureka.com
Support:
Mohit Sureka
+1 (386) 272-6260
+971 585797400