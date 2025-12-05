Date: December 5

Time: 20:00

Location: Centro Cultural Franco-Moçambicano (CCFM) – Great Room, Av. Samora Machel, 468, Maputo, Mozambique

Description:

Ghorwane or simply “The Good Guys”, close out the celebrations of their 42-year career with an unmissable concert on Franco-Moçambicano

Tickets online at Tabater: https://tickets.tabater.co.mz/e/274

700mt (normal) | 600mt (Cultural Club) | 300mt (students – first 50 physical tickets)

Physical Sale at CCFM starting Wednesday, Dec 3rd: 9am-2pm | 3pm-6pm