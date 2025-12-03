Date: 19 November – 19 December

Time: Open

Location: IKulungwana Gallery, Central Railway Station of Maputo, Praça dos Trabalhadores – Maputo, Mozambique

Entry: Free

Description:

Since independence, photography has been one of the strongest voices of Mozambican culture — a way of seeing, narrating, and imagining the nation. “Chovha Xi Taduma” celebrates this collective visual history, bringing together generations of photographers who, through their lenses, documented five decades of transformation, struggle, and hope.

Curators: Grant Lee Neuenburg & Rodrigo Bettencourt da Câmara