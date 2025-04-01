Film Screening & Talk at CCMA Gallery

Date: 19 November

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: CCMA Gallery, Av. Samora Machel 468, Maputo, Mozambique

Admission: Free

Description:

Join the CCMA Gallery for an inspiring evening of film, culture, and conversation. The programme features a screening of Enraizados, a powerful cinematic tribute to the resilience of communities and their enduring connection to the land. Following the film, stay for an engaging talk on Green Jobs, led by entrepreneur Karina Jamal, founder of Koko Boxes, Lda., a Mozambican company creating biodegradable packaging from sugarcane bagasse, recycled paper, and corn starch.

Highlights: