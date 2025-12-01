Date: 14 December

Time: 17:00

Location: CCMA Gallery, Av. Samora Machel 468, Maputo, Mozambique

Admission: 250 MZN

🔗 https://tickets.tabater.co.mz/e/273/concerto-solidario-sopa-dos-artistas

Description:

After five weeks bringing music, joy and hope to the beneficiaries of Kaya — the first social inclusion center where people in vulnerable situations receive daily support, dignity and opportunities to start over — now bring together all the artists involved in this initiative for a unique moment of celebration and solidarity.

Produced by @zep_estudios and with artistic direction by @zepires_musico, this solidarity concert will bring together Wazimbo, Mingas, Onésia Muholove, Pauleta Muholove, @stewartsukuma, Xixel Langa and Yolanda Kakana on the same stage, where each song becomes an act of care.

All proceeds will go directly to support Kaya and the work of Plataforma Makobo, reinforcing the commitment to inclusion and to those who are rebuilding their lives.