Date and Time: February 23rd, 18:00 – 20:00

Location: Centro Cultural Franco-Moçambicano (CCFM), Avenida Samora Machel, nº 468, Maputo, Mozambique

Description: EU Business Network 2026 – Mozambique Business Outlook (2nd Edition)

The EU Business Network 2026 – Mozambique Business Outlook (2nd Edition) will take place on 23 February at the Centro Cultural Franco-Moçambicano in Maputo.

Bringing together European chambers, diplomatic missions, and leading companies operating in Mozambique, the event provides a platform to discuss economic trends, investment perspectives, and bilateral business cooperation for 2026.

With strong institutional and corporate participation, this edition aims to strengthen dialogue between European and Mozambican stakeholders and explore emerging opportunities across key sectors.

Join the conversation shaping Mozambique’s business outlook for 2026.

Register and secure your participation.

For registration and more information:

+258 86 715 3456

+258 84 587 4960

E-mail: eubn@eurocam.org.mz