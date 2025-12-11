Date and Time: Thu, 17 December, 18:00

Location: Orange Corners – Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Avenida Kwame Nkrumah 324, Maputo, Mozambique

Description:

Human Rights Movie Screening | Maputo

Some stories rise above silence and demand to be acknowledged. “DEVI” is one such story. This powerful documentary explores themes of memory, courage, and justice through the journey of Devi Khadka, a survivor of wartime sexual violence during Nepal’s civil conflict (1996–2006), whose experience, like that of thousands of women, risks being erased from official records.

This screening is especially meaningful for professionals and students working in human rights, transitional justice, gender studies, diplomacy, psychology, media, and community advocacy.

Entrance is free but restricted to registered participants, ensuring a safe environment and a focused audience.

Pre-registration required: [ https://forms.gle/M2N4QmNUSYccjtvdA ]