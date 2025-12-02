Date: 2 December

Time: 17h30 – 18h30

Location: Instituto Guimarães Rosa – Maputo, Mozambique

Entry: Free

Description:

As part of the 16 Days of Activism for the End of Violence Against Women and Girls, the Artistic Recreation Center Association (CRA), through the 7 Ofícios – Network of Women Artists, brings together women artists from various artistic disciplines to present the Cultural Soirée “Voices for Life.”

The performance uses art as a powerful tool to combat Gender-Based Violence, honour the memories of victims, and call for an urgent end to violence against women and girls in Mozambique.

Featuring:

Carolina Manuel, Enia Lipanga, Ester Sele, Gigíola Zacaria, Helena Tembe, Ilda Armindo, Kátia Vanessa, Kawany Sango, Lara Pacheco, Lucrécia Paco, Mingas, Sheila Martins.

Supported by: Government of Ireland, Aliadas, CESC, Government of Canada, Observatório das Mulheres, SheWomans, MCreative, Instituto Guimarães Rosa.