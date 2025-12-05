Date: December 9, 2025 – March 14, 2026

Time:

Monday to Friday: 09:00 – 18:00

Saturday: 09:00 – 13:00

Location: Centro Cultural Franco-Moçambicano (CCFM) – Great Room, Av. Samora Machel, 468, Maputo, Mozambique.

Description:

The show offers a striking visual journey through decades of Mozambican history, culture and identity captured through the lens of one of the country’s most iconic photographers.

Artist: João Costa

Curator: Filipe Branquinho

Public Talk (Conversation Event)

Date: December 10

Time: 17:00

Theme: A conversation about Mozambique, life, photography, and cinema.

Speakers:

João Costa

António Sopa

Rodrigo Bettencourt da Câmara

Entry: Free

Presented by: Millennium bim in partnership with CCFM.