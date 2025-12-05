Date: December 9, 2025 – March 14, 2026
Monday to Friday: 09:00 – 18:00
Saturday: 09:00 – 13:00
Location: Centro Cultural Franco-Moçambicano (CCFM) – Great Room, Av. Samora Machel, 468, Maputo, Mozambique.
The show offers a striking visual journey through decades of Mozambican history, culture and identity captured through the lens of one of the country’s most iconic photographers.
Artist: João Costa
Curator: Filipe Branquinho
Public Talk (Conversation Event)
Date: December 10
Time: 17:00
Theme: A conversation about Mozambique, life, photography, and cinema.
João Costa
António Sopa
Rodrigo Bettencourt da Câmara
Entry: Free
Presented by: Millennium bim in partnership with CCFM.