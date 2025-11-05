Date: 19 November (Wednesday)
Time: 6:30 PM
Location: Fundação Fernando Leite Couto, Av. Kim II Sung 961, Maputo
Admission: Free (Mahala)
Description:
Experience Nayola, an award-winning animated film that intertwines personal stories with the realities of war, motherhood, and survival. Based on the play A Caixa Preta by José Eduardo Agualusa and Mia Couto, this deeply moving feature blends powerful visuals with an emotionally charged narrative.
Highlights:
-
Film: Nayola
-
Director: José Miguel Ribeiro
-
Screenplay by Virgílio Almeida
-
Based on A Caixa Preta by José Eduardo Agualusa & Mia Couto
-
Produced by Praça Filmes, S.O.I.L, JPL Films, il Luster, Luna Blue Films
-
Venue info: www.fflc.org.mz