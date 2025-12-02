Date: 3 December

Time: 18:00

Age recommendation: 14+

Location: Instituto Guimarães Rosa – Av. 25 de Setembro, 1728 (corner with Av. Karl Marx), Baixa da Cidade – Maputo, Mozambique

Entry: Free

Film Synopsis:

In God Is Brazilian, tired of the countless mistakes made by humanity, God (Antônio Fagundes) decides to take a vacation from it all and rest on a distant star. But before leaving, He must find someone to replace Him during His absence. God chooses to begin His search in Brazil, a deeply religious country that curiously has no officially recognized native saint.

His guide on this mission is Taoca (Wagner Moura), a clever fisherman who sees in this divine encounter a unique chance to escape his personal troubles. Together, they travel across Brazil in search of the ideal substitute.

Directed by Carlos Diegues.