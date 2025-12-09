Date: December 10

Location: Instituto Guimarães Rosa – Maputo – Av. 25 de Setembro, 1728, corner with Av. Karl Marx, Baixa da Cidade, Maputo, Mozambique.

Time: 18:00

Description:

Film: Basic Sanitation, The Movie (2007)

Director & Writer: Jorge Furtado

Duration: 112 minutes

Age Recommendation: 12+

Synopsis:

The residents of Linha Cristal, a small village of Italian-descendant settlers in the Serra Gaúcha region, Brazil, come together to find a solution for building a septic tank for sewage treatment.

They elect a committee responsible for requesting the construction from the sub-prefecture. The secretary acknowledges the necessity of the project but informs them that there are no funds available until the end of the year.

However, the municipal office does have nearly R$10,000 allocated for producing a video — federal funds that must be used or returned.

The idea emerges: use the money to build the septic tank and create a video documenting the process, with municipal support.

But accessing the funds requires submitting a script, a project proposal, and producing a fiction film.

The residents then gather to make a movie starring a monster that lives in the construction site of the septic tank.

Entry: Free (Mahala)