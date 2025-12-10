Date: December 11

Location: Makhall’Artes Recreation Space – Rua De Gare De Mercadorias, Polana Caniço, Maputo, Mozambique.

Time: 15:00 – 17:00

Description:

The Fernando Leite Couto Foundation, in collaboration with the Makhall’Artes Recreation Space, organizes the Children’s Writing Workshop – “Stories with Stardust”, with guidance from @agnaldo_bata.

The activity is aimed at children aged 6 to 14, offering a fun, creative and above all educational experience for the holidays.

For registrations and more information: +258 84 9008689

Entry: Free (Mahala)