Date: 08 February

Time: 8.00 – 10.00 AM

Location: At the top of the Caracol on Av. Friedrich Engels

Description: “Caracol Challenge” – AdA and PATA fundraising

This year’s “Caracol Challenge” event will take place on Sunday 8th February, 8.00-10.00am, meeting at the top of the Caracol on Av. Friedrich Engels.

This is a family-friendly event to raise much needed funds for AdA and PATA. All runners, walkers cyclists, dogs, kids are welcome. Come and break the record of 22 loops, or just do one!

100 Meticais minimum donation per person to participate. Free drinks and refreshments. No pre-registration needed.