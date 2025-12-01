Date: 3 December

Time: 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM

Location: Online via Google Meet

Registration: : https://forms.gle/7JJg83fzi6hbdAxPA

Description:

The Bureau de Conteúdo Local (Local Content Bureau) is organizing a focused online workshop titled “Legislation and Concession Regimes”, scheduled for 3 December 2025 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. The session will be held online via Google Meet.

This workshop will provide an in-depth understanding of Mozambique’s legal framework and concession regimes related to local content. It will serve as a platform for knowledge sharing, directed to law professionals, businesses, academia and stakeholders committed to sustainable and inclusive development.

All interested parties are encouraged to participate in this session which helps better navigation of local content requirements, and explore emerging opportunities in Mozambique’s growing economy.

Participation is free of charge with limited spaces. To reserve your spot please register here.