Date and Time: 4 February, 06:00 PM

Location: Fernando Leite Couto Foundation – Avenida Kim Il Sung, nº 961, Sommerschield, Maputo, Moçambique

Description: “Between Atmospheres,” by the artist Cristina González.

In February, the Gallery inaugurates its first painting exhibition of the year, entitled “Between Atmospheres,” by the artist Cristina González. This collection of works proposes a space for pause and observation, inviting viewers to approach and experience the content attentively, to hear the artist’s voice and individually construct their own interpretation of the works.

Curated by: Yolanda Couto

Entrance: Free