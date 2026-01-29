Date: February 24-27

Time: N/A

Location: Cape Town, South Africa

Description: Africa’s Green Economy Summit

From entrepreneurial start-ups to national scale infrastructure projects, it will connect project owners with a network of global investors who fund opportunities that will accelerate Africa’s journey to a just and inclusive Green Economy.

What to expect at AGES 2026

Explore the full green economy: Energy, transport, water, agriculture, waste, green buildings, blue economy & clean tech.

Energy, transport, water, agriculture, waste, green buildings, blue economy & clean tech. 40+ investment-ready projects featured across two dedicated pitch stages: from early-stage to large-scale infrastructure.

featured across two dedicated pitch stages: from early-stage to large-scale infrastructure. Investor-driven format: Roundtables, deal rooms, and curated matchmaking with DFIs, VCs, banks, and asset managers.

Roundtables, deal rooms, and curated matchmaking with DFIs, VCs, banks, and asset managers. Nature & biodiversity in focus: Discover emerging markets for biodiversity credits and nature-based finance.

Discover emerging markets for biodiversity credits and nature-based finance. Experience Cape Town’s green future: Site visits to pioneering projects plus exclusive networking in the vineyards

Africa’s Green Economy Summit is more than an event, it’s a catalyst for sustainable growth, innovation, and impact across the continent.

This 4-day dealmaking platform connects global capital to African opportunities by showcasing investment-ready projects across renewable energy, green transport, water, waste, sustainable agriculture, green buildings, the blue economy, and climate tech. From early-stage innovations to large-scale infrastructure, we provide both open and closed environments to get deals moving.

With curated matchmaking, sector-specific networking, and strategic dialogues, AGES empowers you to connect with the right stakeholders: from investors to policymakers, to unlock partnerships and capital.

AGES 2026 theme, “From Ambition to Action: Scaling Investment in Africa’s Green and Blue Solutions.”

Secure your spot: Registration