Date and Time: Thu, 11 Dec, 2025 at 08:00 pm – Sat, 13 Dec, 2025 at 03:00 pm (SAST)
Location: Wits Business School – 2 St Davids Place, Parktown, Gauteng 2193, Johannesburg, South Africa.
About the event
Join the Africa Rising Youth International Summit 2025, happening on December 11th-13th, 2025, at WITS Business School, Johannesburg, South Africa!
Theme: Unlocking Youth Potential for Economic Transformation and Sustainable Development
This exclusive 3-day event is by approved invitation only, with limited seats available! Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with youth leaders, policymakers, and innovators shaping Africa’s future!
Register now: www.africayouthforumintl.org/aryis
For more info: Info@africayouthforumintl.org
Media inquiries: Media@africayouthforumintl.org