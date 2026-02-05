Date: 28 May

Time: To be announced

Location: To be announced – Vilanculos, Inhambane, Mozambique

Description: 2nd Local Content & Procurement Conference

The 2nd edition of this conference comes with a strong commitment to generating real impact in Mozambican communities. Government, companies, projects, local suppliers, and experts will together discuss practical pathways to strengthen local content and improve procurement practices in the country.

This will be a space for learning, strategic networking, and identifying opportunities for those who want to grow, collaborate, and invest in local development.

Theme: Pathways to Generate Real Impact in Mozambican Communities

Registration: www.localprocure.co.mz

More information: +258 84 126 2024