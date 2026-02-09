Date and Time: February 11th @ 8:00 AM and 12th @ 5:00 PM

Location: Indy Village – Maputo, Mozambique

On Google Maps

Description: 1st National conference on digital transformation | Ministry of Communications and Digital Transformation.

The Ministry of Communications and Digital Transformation is promoting the National Conference on Digital Transformation on February 11th and 12th in Maputo. This meeting brings together public institutions, the private sector, academia, and development partners to discuss priorities, instruments, and mechanisms for implementing the State’s digital strategy.

“Towards a Modern, Digital and Citizen-Centred State”