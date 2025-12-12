Date and Time: 12 December, 18:00

Location: Mafalala Museum, Bairro da Mafalala, Rua 3051, Maputo, Mozambique

Description:

The Mafalala Rugby Club celebrates a decade of dedication, growth, and community impact.

Throughout 10 years, the club has played an important role in the social and sports development of the community, promoting values such as discipline, respect, and unity.

The gala will honor the club’s collective journey, its achievements, and its ongoing commitment to training and empowering the youth.

For more information https://www.facebook.com/museumafalala/