Welcome to the Club of Mozambique website (the “Site”), operated by MozParks Holding S.A. By accessing or using our Site, you agree to be bound by these Terms of Use. If you do not agree, please refrain from using the Site.

About Club of Mozambique

Club of Mozambique is the leading English-language digital news aggregation platform in Mozambique, trusted by decision-makers, investors, and professionals across the region and internationally. We aggregate and provide access to reliable, independent coverage of business, economy, and investment news from a variety of third-party sources, connecting Mozambique to the world. We do not typically produce original news articles but instead source content from other publishers.

Acceptance of Terms

By using this Site, you confirm that you accept these Terms of Use and agree to comply with them. We may update these Terms at any time. Please check this page periodically for changes. Continued use of the Site means you accept the revised Terms.

Use of Our Content

Intellectual Property and Third-Party Content

The Club of Mozambique website operates as a news aggregator. The content featured on this Site, including articles, text, images, videos, and graphics, is primarily sourced from third-party publishers.

Respect for Third-Party Rights: All intellectual property rights in the sourced content remain with the original authors and publishers. Club of Mozambique does not claim any copyright or ownership over this third-party content. Our practice is to provide clear attribution and a direct link to the original source article on the publisher’s website.

Your Use of Aggregated Content: You may share or quote small portions of the aggregated content for personal, non-commercial purposes, provided you clearly credit the original publisher and source, and provide a direct link to the original article. You may not reproduce, republish, or redistribute full articles from this Site without obtaining permission directly from the copyright holder (the original publisher).

Club of Mozambique’s Own IP: The “Club of Mozambique” name, logo, site design, and any original content we create (such as original analyses or announcements) are our intellectual property. You may not use our name, logo, or branding in any way that implies endorsement without our prior written consent.

For permissions or syndication inquiries, please contact info@clubofmozambique.com.

Accuracy and Responsibility

We strive to ensure that all published information is accurate and up to date. However, we cannot guarantee that all material is error-free or complete. The Site’s content is provided for general informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as professional, legal, or financial advice. Club of Mozambique, LDA accepts no responsibility for any loss or damage resulting from reliance on content published on this Site. Editorial opinions and analyses represent the views of their authors and do not necessarily reflect those of MozParks Holding S.A. or any affiliated entities.

External Links and Third-Party Content

Our Site may contain links to external websites and third-party services. These links are provided for convenience and information only. We are not responsible for, and do not endorse, the content, privacy policies, or practices of third-party websites. Accessing them is at your own risk.

Advertising and Sponsored Content

The Site may include advertising or sponsored features. Sponsored content will be clearly identified as such. We are not responsible for the claims, accuracy, or offers made by advertisers or third parties.

User Contributions

You may be invited to submit comments, articles, or other materials. By submitting such content, you grant MozParks Holding S.A. a worldwide, royalty-free, non-exclusive license to publish, reproduce, and distribute that content in any media. We reserve the right to moderate, edit, or remove any submissions that are unlawful, defamatory, or inconsistent with our editorial standards.

Data Protection and Privacy

Your privacy is important to us. Please review our Privacy Policy for details on how we collect, use, and protect your personal information in compliance with applicable data protection laws.

Limitation of Liability

To the fullest extent permitted by law, MozParks Holding S.A., its directors, employees, and affiliates shall not be liable for any direct, indirect, or consequential losses arising from the use or inability to use the Site; errors or omissions in the content; any reliance on information contained on the Site; or the actions of advertisers or linked third-party websites. We do not guarantee uninterrupted or error-free operation of the Site or that the Site or its server will be free of viruses or other harmful components.

Suspension or Termination

We reserve the right to suspend or terminate your access to the Site at any time, without notice, if we believe you have violated these Terms or engaged in conduct harmful to the Site or its users.

Governing Law and Jurisdiction

These Terms of Use are governed by the laws of the Republic of Mozambique. Any disputes arising in connection with these Terms shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Maputo, Mozambique.

Contact Us

MozParks Holding S.A.

Address: Av. Marginal, Rua dos Cajueiros, No. 22, Bairro Triunfo, Maputo, Moçambique

Telephone: +258 84 300 2300

E-mail: info@clubofmozambique.com