Last updated: October 2025

At Club of Mozambique, LDA, we respect your privacy and are committed to protecting your personal information. This Privacy Policy explains how we collect, use, share, and protect the data you provide when you visit our website or engage with our services. By using our Site, you consent to the practices described in this Policy.

Who We Are

Club of Mozambique, LDA is the leading English-language digital news platform in Mozambique, focusing on business, economy, and investment coverage. We are part of MozParks Holding S.A., a public-private partnership that promotes sustainable industrial development in Mozambique.

Information We Collect

a) Information You Provide Voluntarily

Subscribe to our newsletters;

Contact us via email or through online forms;

Request advertising, partnerships, or media placement;

Participate in surveys or promotional campaigns.

We may collect your name, surname, email address, contact number, company or organisation name, job title, and any other information you choose to share in correspondence.

b) Information Collected Automatically

When you visit our website, we may automatically collect your IP address, browser type and version, device type, operating system, pages visited, duration of visit, and referring website. This helps us analyse traffic and improve performance.

Use of Information

We use the information we collect to:

Provide and personalise our news and newsletters;

Respond to your inquiries;

Manage advertising, events, and partnerships;

Analyse trends and improve the user experience;

Maintain security and comply with legal obligations.

We will never sell or rent your personal data to third parties.

Our Legal Basis for Processing Your Data

Performance of a Contract: To deliver newsletters you have subscribed to.

To deliver newsletters you have subscribed to. Consent: For cookies and direct marketing communications (you may withdraw at any time).

For cookies and direct marketing communications (you may withdraw at any time). Legitimate Interests: To improve our services and respond to inquiries.

To improve our services and respond to inquiries. Legal Obligation: To comply with applicable regulations.

Cookies and Similar Technologies

We use cookies to improve functionality and personalise content. For more details, please review our Cookies Policy.

Sharing of Information

We may share limited information with trusted partners who help us operate the Site (e.g. hosting, analytics, or email services). All third parties must comply with confidentiality and data protection laws.

International Transfers of Your Data

Your data may be processed or stored outside Mozambique (e.g. by Google Analytics). We ensure such transfers comply with applicable safeguards and regulations.

Data Retention

We retain data only as long as necessary or required by law. When no longer needed, data is securely deleted or anonymised.

Data Security

We apply appropriate technical and organisational measures to protect your data. However, no system is completely secure; you share information at your own risk.

Your Rights

You may have the right to access, correct, delete, or transfer your data. To exercise these rights, email info@clubofmozambique.com with the subject “Data Privacy Request”. We will respond within 30 days.

Children’s Privacy

Our Site is not directed toward children under 16, and we do not knowingly collect their data.

External Links

We are not responsible for the privacy practices of linked external websites. Please review their policies before sharing personal data.

Changes to This Policy

We may update this Privacy Policy periodically. The latest version will always be available on this page.

Contact Us

MozParks Holding S.A.

Address: Av. Marginal, Rua dos Cajueiros, No. 22, Bairro Triunfo, Maputo, Moçambique

Telephone: +258 84 300 2300

E-mail: info@clubofmozambique.com