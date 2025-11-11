Zuma’s daughter pleads not guilty over deadly South African riots as trial begins

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, a daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of inciting violence during riots in 2021 in which more than 300 people were killed.

The unrest broke out in July 2021 after Jacob Zuma was arrested for disobeying a court order to testify at a corruption inquiry, and it morphed into widespread looting. The financial damage from the riots was estimated at R50-billion.

Zuma-Sambudla appeared at the high court in Durban for the first day of her trial over the unrest. Prosecutors allege she incited others to commit acts of violence through posts on social media.

Jacob Zuma, who was president from 2009 to 2018 and who still has a loyal following in South Africa, was in court to support his daughter and sat alongside members of his political party, uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK).

MK was a major disruptor in last year’s national election, contributing to a sharp drop in support for the African National Congress, which Zuma used to lead.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, appeared in court as her trial began over charges of inciting public violence and terrorism linked to the deadly 2021 unrest that swept across parts of the country https://t.co/FuSyO4j9kv pic.twitter.com/p9racudpVP — Reuters (@Reuters) November 10, 2025

The case against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla for her alleged role in the July 2021 unrest resumes tomorrow pic.twitter.com/xJLE2gf6A9 — News Live SA (@newslivesa) November 10, 2025