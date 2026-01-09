Zimbabwe’s gold production reaches all-time high in 2025

Zimbabwe’s gold production rose by 17 percent to reach an all-time high of 46.7 tonnes in 2025, up from 36.48 tonnes in 2024, Fidelity Gold Refinery (FGR), the country’s sole gold buyer, has said.

In an interview with state broadcaster Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation on Wednesday, FGR Chief Executive Officer Peter Magaramombe said that the record-breaking output was driven by strong global gold prices and favorable government policies that supported the mining industry, a key sector in Zimbabwe’s economy.

According to FGR, artisanal and small-scale miners delivered 34.9 tonnes to the country’s sole gold buyer, while large-scale mines supplied 11.8 tonnes.

Gold underpins Zimbabwe’s mining sector, contributing significantly to export earnings through output from both large-scale producers and widespread artisanal miners.

Source: Xinhua